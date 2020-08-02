3 protesters arrested near Mayor Garcetti’s home, where demonstrators called on city to cancel rents

The Getty House in Windsor Square, L.A.’s official mayoral residence, is seen in an undated photo. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Three people were taken into custody and two were cited Saturday afternoon outside the Windsor Square home of Mayor Eric Garcetti, where hundreds of protesters converged to demand the mayor cancel rents, according to an LAPD spokesman.

Joshua Rubenstein of the Los Angeles Police Department said one person was arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer, a second was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, and a third was arrested on suspicion of trying to free an arrestee.

In addition, two others were cited and released for being a “pedestrian in a roadway,” Rubenstein said.

Rubenstein said that toward the end of a largely peaceful demonstration, some people continued to block parts of the roadway, “creating a hazardous situation,” and officers began to enforce traffic laws after warnings.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.