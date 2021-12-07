3 robbed of jewelry and cash at gunpoint outside downtown L.A. hotel

Three people were robbed at gunpoint outside a luxury downtown Los Angeles hotel early Tuesday.

The robbery was reported around 12:45 a.m. near the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel at 900 Wilshire Boulevard.

Two people, both armed, approached the three victims and robbed them of their jewelry and cash, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The robbers then fled the scene in a black older model BMW with tinted windows.

Both of the suspects were described as being male. One was wearing a grey track suit and white face mask and had a handgun. The other was wearing a blue track suit and had a black automatic handgun.

Police said it appears the victims were robbed as they were arriving at the valet area.

LAPD officer Estrada told KTLA it was too early to classify the incident as a follow-home robbery.

Police have been warning about an increase of brazen follow-home robberies targeting upscale neighborhoods and restaurants in Los Angeles.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore last month announced the creation of a task force to catch follow-home robbers.

No further details were immediately available.