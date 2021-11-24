3 robberies in Beverly Hills result in 5 arrests: Police

Five people were arrested following a series of robberies in Beverly Hills, officials announced Wednesday.

Two people were arrested in Los Angeles on Tuesday, a few hours after a pair of robberies in Beverly Hills, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

L.A. residents Chynelle Tyla-Lee Rhyne, 22, and Justice Rasheedmalike Gill, 25, face charges for two robberies that occurred at about 10:50 p.m. Monday on Charleville Boulevard, police said.

Rhyne and Gill fled the city in a black SUV, but their car was found near South Figueroa Street and West 54th Street in the Vermont Square area of South Los Angeles.

Rhyne and Gill were arrested by BHPD detectives and members of the Los Angeles Police Department at about 1:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a replica gun was found in their car, and Rhyne was charged with drawing an imitation firearm, while Gill was charged with robbery.

In the case of another robbery that took place at about 4:19 p.m. on Beverly Boulevard near Doheny Drive, police found three suspects who fled on foot, officials said.

Two of the three robbers carried loaded handguns, police added.

Isaiah Hudson, 19, of Marina, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, as well as robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Lakeylia Lambert, 37, of Seaside, was charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested, though information on his identity and charges were not released.

None of the victims in any of the robberies were harmed, police added, and the investigation into the Nov. 22 robbery is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 310-285-2125.

Anonymous reports can be made by texting BEVHILLSPD, followed by the tip information, to 888777, by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.