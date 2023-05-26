Three robbery suspects were arrested after leading officers on a pursuit and barricading inside a home in La Verne on Wednesday.

The suspects were identified as Anissa Virgen, 19, Erica Mireles, 29, and Victor Hugo Benitez, 30, according to the Glendora Police Department.

Police responded to reports of the trio stealing from a Kohl’s store in Glendora where Benitez was allegedly taunting an employee while armed with brass knuckles and a taser.

When officers arrived, the suspects fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, leading police on a pursuit that ended in La Verne.

All three suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran off into a neighborhood, police said. The two female suspects entered a nearby home and hid inside a closet while the homeowner was present.

The male suspect, Benitez, jumped the fences of several homes before entering a residence while the homeowner was also inside.

Suspect Victor Hugo Benitez was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit and barricading inside a home in La Verne on May 24, 2023. (Glendora Police Department)

Two female suspects entering a victim’s home arrested after leading officers on a pursuit in La Verne on May 24, 2023. (Glendora Police Department)

That homeowner was able to escape from Benitez to awaiting officers outside. She had been held hostage for about 30 minutes before she broke free, authorities said. Benitez also had a firearm at the time.

A standoff ensued after Benitez refused to exit the home. The Foothills Special Enforcement Team was called to the scene.

After more than five hours of negotiation, Benitez finally surrendered and was taken into custody. The two female suspects were also arrested without further incident.

Benitez faces charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, robbery, felony evading, grand theft auto, hit and run, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Mireles faces charges of felony theft, trespassing and petty theft. Virgen was arrested on charges of felony theft and trespassing.