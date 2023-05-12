Three Santa Clarita Valley businesses were broken into overnight earlier this week, leaving owners with shattered storefronts and ransacked restaurants.

Waffle Love along Newhall Ranch Road in Santa Clarita was broken into around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Video shared by the business shows the burglar in a hoodie running in and running out in a matter of minutes. He got away with a cash register and a safe.

Owner Boyd Bell said despite the fact that only petty cash was taken, the incident affects his restaurant because they have to close to clean up and deal with insurance.

He said it’s “disheartening” to see mom-and pop-shops get hit.

“It stinks. We have so many challenges being a small business owner in California as it is,” Bell said.

Meanwhile, three other businesses in the same area were also broken into that morning.

Two masked suspects stole a cash register drawer at adjacent Kluckin Chicken, and a cash register drawer was found outside Poki Tomik after a break-in there.

Pizza Di Marco was also hit.

It is unknown if the burglaries are connected or if the same people were involved.