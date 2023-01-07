One man is dead and two others were wounded after a gunman opened fire just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Saturday morning.

Three men in their early-to-mid 30s were struck as they exited a building near Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue at 1:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

All three men were shot several times.

“Hollywood is a very busy place, especially at nighttime hours, 1 a.m.,” Detective Sean Kinchla told KTLA. “You have clubs getting out, restaurants open and there were a lot of people in the area.”

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in stable condition.

Very limited information is available about the suspects, who fled in a vehicle northbound on Cherokee Avenue, according to the LAPD. It’s unknown if the shooting was gang-related.

Alexis Lewis and Alex Torres contributed to this report.