Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify those responsible for stealing from Sephora and Ulta Beauty stores in Calabasas.

This incident took place around 6:30 p.m. on April 15, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Three people were caught on surveillance video concealing multiple fragrance items in their personal tote bags. They left the store without paying for the merchandise, officials said.

Shortly after, around 7 p.m., the same people allegedly entered an Ulta Beauty store in Calabasas and took multiple fragrance and cosmetic items without paying.

The grand theft suspects fled in a black Range Rover.

Anyone with information is asked to call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.