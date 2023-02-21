Police are searching for three males after an attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven in Mission Hills early Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 4 a.m. at the convenience store at the intersection of Chatsworth Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard.

It is unclear what occurred during the attempted robbery, but three suspects possibly wearing ski masks got away, Los Angeles police said.

A perimeter was set up during the search for the would-be theives.

No further details about the incident have been released.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.