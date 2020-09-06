3 sought after Montclair shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; 3rd person’s body dropped off in Chino

Authorities sought the public’s help in their search for three men in connection with a shooting in Montclair that left two people dead and one person injured on Saturday.

Officers responded to the 10400 block of Tudor Avenue around 1 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting, according to the Montclair Police Department.

They found a 32-year-old man dead on the ground next to his car, the Police Department said.

The agency said minutes later, a 26-year-old man was discovered near the scene with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, police said.

According to the department, police in the neighboring city of Chino got a call about a dead body being abandoned on a residential street just moments after the initial shooting call.

Investigators linked the body to the shooting, identifying that person as a suspect in the Montclair incident. Police said they “tentatively” identified the body as that of a 21-year-old who’s possibly sought in Tennessee for an unrelated attempted murder case.

Police said they’re searching for three other people between 20 and 30 years old, possibly using a 2019 black Dodge Charger, as suspects in the Saturday incident.

Authorities did not disclose further details about the nature of the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Montclair police at 909-621-4771. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the WeTip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.

Tipsters who provide information leading to an arrest and conviction may receive a reward of up to $1,000, the department said.