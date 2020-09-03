3 sought in hit-and-run crash that left multiple vehicles damaged, power pole down in North Hollywood

Police are searching for three people involved in a hit-and-run crash that left several vehicles damaged and toppled a power pole in North Hollywood early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported about 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Colfax Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

Arriving firefighters found two vehicles were involved in the initial crash, including one car that ended up on its roof.

Police are searching for three males believed to have fled on foot after the crash, leaving their car behind at the scene.

No other description of the suspects was available.

Four parked vehicles, a power pole and a street light were also damaged as a result of the crash, the spokesperson said.

There was no word on whether any injuries were sustained in the incident, and it was unclear if speed was a factor.