The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released these photos of the suspects in a Jan. 16, 2023, commercial robbery.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for three suspected robbers after a break-in at a Calabasas restaurant on Monday.

The robbery began as a commercial burglary at Pedalers Fork at 23504 Calabasas Road at about 5:30 a.m., though the burglars were interrupted by an employee showing up to work, LASD said in a news release.

While one suspect fled on foot upon being discovered, the other two remained.

The restaurant employee was ordered onto the ground, kicked multiple times in the back and neck, and robbed of his cellphone and car keys, authorities said.

Using a Sawzall, a robber was able to break into a safe, and the remaining two robbers made off in a Toyota sedan with $4,100 in cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lopez at 818-878-1808.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.