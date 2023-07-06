Three people are being sought in connection with an armed robbery at an El Segundo business early Thursday.

Police did not disclose the time and location of the incident but indicated that the suspects appeared to have targeted the business as it opened.

Three males wearing ski masks entered the business and at least one of them pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money, according to the El Segundo Police Department.

No one was injured during the incident and it is unclear if anything was stolen.

“Our Detectives are working closely with the surrounding businesses to gather all evidence and surveillance footage,” police said in a news release. “The El Segundo Police Department is prioritizing this investigation and is utilizing all available resources to identify the suspects.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Sanchez at 310-524-2263 or asanchez@elsegundo.org.