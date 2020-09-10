3 sought in fatal shooting at Hollywood apartment building where police say a marijuana deal went bad

Police are searching for three people involved in a shooting that left a man dead in a Hollywood apartment building Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported about 12:45 a.m. at the building located in the 1700 block of North Orange Drive, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Arriving officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LAPD.

The victim was conducting some sort of marijuana deal when he was “ripped off” and shot, LAPD Lt. John Radtke said.

Authorities are searching for three suspects who fled the scene on foot. They were described only as two men and a woman.

The building is equipped with surveillance cameras, which will likely help in the investigation. Authorities are also searching for any witnesses to the shooting.