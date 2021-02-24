3 sought in South L.A. hit-and-run that left pedestrian dead

The scene of a crash in South Los Angeles is taped off for investigation after the pickup fatally struck a pedestrian and its occupants fled the scene on Feb. 24, 2021. (KTLA)

Investigators are searching for at least three people who fled the scene after a pickup involved a crash fatally struck a pedestrian Wednesday in South Los Angeles, officials said.

The truck, headed west, collided with a Toyota Camry going north at the intersection of 88th Place and Main Street just after noon in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood, L.A. police Capt. Aaron Ponce said.

The truck continued west through the intersection, and shortly after struck a pedestrian who was “either on the sidewalk or in the vicinity,” Ponce said.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene, according to Ponce.

Video from the scene showed the pickup, which appeared to be an older model Ford Ranger, and the Toyota with smashed up front ends. A Nissan Sentra parked on the curb west of the intersection, near where the pedestrian was struck, had damage to its back end.

The individuals in the Camry were not injured, Ponce said.

At least three people were in the truck and all of them fled, including the driver. Police are looking to arrest the driver, and want to track down the passengers as witnesses, the captain said.

A couple of people in the area chased after males who fled the pickup but they lost sight of them, said William Cooper, a media relations officer for the Police Department.

Cooper said descriptions were available for two of the runners, both males. One was wearing a yellow shirt with jeans and carrying a DeWalt toolbox, while the other was wearing a green vest and last seen running toward an alley on Broadway toward 90th Street.

Ponce reminded the public that fleeing the scene of a crash that left someone injured or dead can be prosecuted as a felony.

“We will search for you and arrest you to bring you into the criminal justice system,” he said.

Investigators remained at the scene Wednesday afternoon, and no further details were available.

Police are hoping to speak with any witnesses who could help them identify the driver.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD at 877-527-3247, or submit an anonymous tip online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.