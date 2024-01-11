Authorities are asking the public for help Thursday in identifying three people suspected in the theft of a Costco patron’s wallet in Westlake Village last month.

The incident occurred on Dec. 7 in the parking lot of the Costco located at 5700 Lindero Canyon Road.

Investigators determined the suspects followed their victim as she exited the store, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A male suspect was seen on surveillance video taking the victim’s wallet from her purse, according to the post.

The Sheriff’s Department uploaded images of the suspects believed to be involved in the crime.

Authorities are asking the public for help in identifying three people suspected in a wallet theft in Westlake Village on Dec. 7, 2023. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

“The victim later reported her stolen credit cards were declined at a Walmart store,” the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The suspects left the location in a dark-colored Infiniti SUV.