Three people were shot after an altercation at a Ventura business Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 4:40 p.m. along the 2700 block of Sherwin Avenue, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Responding officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed an altercation inside the business led to the involved individuals going outside.

“One suspect fired multiple rounds striking three victims, two females and one male,” police said in a news release.

Two of the victims, a male and female, were struck in the torso, while the second female was struck in the arm.

The suspected shooter drove off in an unknown type of vehicle and was not located, police said.

Two victims were treated by responding firefighters and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The third victim was taken to another hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Detectives were processing the scene and speaking to witnesses.

Anyone with additional information about the incident, or the possible shooter, is asked to call Detective Sgt. Bill Dolan at 805-339-4444 or the watch commander at 805-339-4416.