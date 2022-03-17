Three men suspected of possessing and distributing child pornography were arrested by detectives with the San Bernardino Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force Wednesday.

Search warrants were served at the homes of Juan Espinoza Jr. in the 1600 block of North G Street, Roy Rincon Gonzales in the 800 block of West 21st Street, and Eduardo Medina Barajas in the 1100 block West Baseline Street.

All three men were involved in separate child pornography investigations, the Police Department stated in a news release.

The search warrants resulted in evidence of child pornography possession and distribution, according to the Police Department.

Combined, detectives said they found more than 1,000 graphic images and videos depicting small children and underage teenagers engaging in sexual acts with adults.

Espinoza Jr., 20, Gonzales, 40, and Barajas, 22, were all arrested without incident and booked in local jail facilities.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the ICAC task force at 909-384-5644.