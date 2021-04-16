3 suspects arrested after monthslong investigation into shooting death of 28-year-old Anaheim man

Dominick Sanchez, 27, Jacob Antunez, 24, and Jorge Nolasco, 27, are seen in undated booking photos provided by the Anaheim Police Department on April 16, 2021.

After an eight-month investigation, three men were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 28-year-old Anaheim man, police announced Friday.

The victim, Edwin Richard Ramirez Hernandez, was shot several times and died at the scene in the area of Citron Street and Bellevue Drive after midnight on Aug. 15, 2020. His friend, a 27-year-old Anaheim man, was also shot that night, but he survived.

Dominick Sanchez, 27, Jacob Antunez, 24, and Jorge Nolasco, 27, were all identified as suspects in the shooting and taken into custody after a SWAT operation targeting their homes in Fullerton on Thursday, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release.

“Detectives believe the suspects thought Ramirez-Hernandez and the other victim were rival gang members and targeted them during the August shooting,” Anaheim police said.

The three suspects were all booked into an Anaheim detention facility on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, along with gang enhancements.

They were all being held without bail.

Detectives declined to provide details on what led to the three men being identified as suspects, since the investigation is still ongoing, according to the department.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Anaheim police at 714-321-3669.