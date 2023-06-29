Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting outside a tattoo shop in Yucaipa earlier this month, authorities announced Thursday.

The incident unfolded on June 14 at around 11:35 p.m. near the intersection of Yucaipa Boulevard and 5th Street, according to a news release from the San Bernardino Sherrif’s Department. Deputies responded to the scene on reports of people arguing and gunshots heard.

An investigation revealed that an argument had started inside Artistic Element Tattoo shop and escalated into a physical altercation. That’s when authorities say one of suspects shot a female victim before fleeing the scene.

The unidentified female victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her head.

Later, investigators were able to identify 40-year-old Redlands resident Othon Hernandez, 42-year-old Beaumont resident Roman Abrego and 34-year-old Kaitlin Abrego, also from Beaumont, as suspects in the shooting.

Deputies with the Yucaipa Station’s Specialized Enforcement Division arrested Roman Abrego on June 22 after serving a search warrant at his residence in the 34000 block of Venturi Avenue in Beaumont. Kaitlin Abrego was arrested the following day at the tattoo shop.

Hernandez was located and arrested on June 27. All three suspects were booked into the Central Detention Center. Authorities said the suspects are facing charges of attempted murder or accessory to attempted murder.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Meier at 909-918-2305. Anonymous tips can be submitted through WeTip at 800-782-7463 or online at WeTip.