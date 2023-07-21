Three suspects were arrested on Thursday after stealing $300,000 worth of property during a burglary in San Antonio Heights.

At approximately 12:55 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a burglary in progress in the San Antonio Heights community. The homeowner, who was on vacation, received a motion alert from his security cameras inside his residence indicating someone was inside, according to a news release from the Fontana Sheriff’s Department. The cameras’ live feed showed the suspects ransacking the primary bedroom.

When deputies arrived at the home, the suspects had already fled with the stolen property, including a large safe.

At approximately 2:36 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station received a report of suspicious people at an apartment complex in the 11600 block of Church Street. The suspects were trying to open a large safe in a garage at the apartment complex.

Authorities arrived shortly after and arrested 28-year-old Justin Strong of Rialto, 27-year-old Marcellus Hunter of Rancho Cucamonga and 27-year-old Amalia Rucker of Rancho Cucamonga. During the arrest, police also recovered the safe and some of the victim’s stolen property.

Three suspects were arrested after stealing $300K worth of property from San Bernardino County residence (Source: Fontana Sheriff’s Department)

Deputies conducted a search warrant of the apartment where the suspects were arrested and recovered a large amount of the victim’s property, valued at an estimated $300,000.

The three suspects were charged with residential burglary, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime.