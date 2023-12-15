A man and two women were arrested on Thursday for alleged theft from multiple retail stores in Fontana, Glendora, Upland and Chino.

On Nov. 26, three suspects, identified as 29-year-old Lizbeth Garcia, Sarah Cervantes, and Jose Garcia stole more than $1,800 in merchandise from a Victoria’s Secret in Chino Hills.

When the suspects were arrested, deputies recovered stolen property from Victoria’s Secret along with nearly $5,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise from Ross, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and Burlington.

The three suspects were later booked at the West Valley Detention Center for grand theft and organized retail theft.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Chino Hills Police Department at 909-364-2000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.