Three suspects were arrested on Saturday after they allegedly robbed a jewelry store in Irvine.

Around 7 p.m., the suspects ran into the Kay Jewelers in Irvine, smashed the display cases and grabbed jewelry before running back out of the store and fleeing in a gray Honda, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Authorities located the robbers off of the 5-freeway at Jamboree, and all three suspects, 21-year-old Keonte Blockmon of Moreno Valley and two juveniles, were arrested.

Police recovered more than $55,000 worth of jewelry after robbery in Irvine. (Source: Irvine Police Department)

Police recovered more than $55,000 worth of jewelry and returned it to the merchant.