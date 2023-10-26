Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for three suspects after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Toluca Lake that injured at least one person, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Calls about the incident in the 4600 block of Cahuenga Boulevard, just north of the 134 Freeway, came in at around 5:20 p.m., LAPD said.

Details are limited and it’s unclear what led to the shooting, but at least one victim at the scene was taken to the hospital in unknown condition by paramedics with the L.A. Fire Department.

Aerial footage captured by Sky5 showed a heavy police presence outside the Toluca Lofts, a large apartment complex on Cahuenga. Discarded clothing that may have belonged to the victim can be seen on the sidewalk.

L.A. police on the scene of a shooting in Toluca Lake on Oct. 26, 2023. (KTLA)

Authorities said the three suspects were last seen in a vehicle headed southbound on Cahuenga Boulevard.

This incident comes on the heels of a triple fatal shooting in the parking lot of Ernie’s Mexican Restaurant on Lankershim Boulevard at Moorpark Street, which is less than a mile away, on Oct. 16. The suspects in that shooting are also still on the loose.

No description of the suspects or the vehicle involved in this latest incident was provided. Police also did not release any information on the age or gender of the victim.