A white Mitsubishi sedan at the crime scene in Culver City on March 30, 2023 (RMG News)

Three suspects facing murder and robbery charges have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man last month in Culver City, authorities announced Wednesday.

The unidentified victim was found on March 30, at about 10:45 p.m., inside a vehicle in the 5900 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to the Culver City Police Department. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Footage of the crime scene showed police tape around a 7-Eleven parking lot, with a white Mitsubishi sedan crashed into a building adjacent to the convenience store parking lot.

Detectives with the Culver City Police Department began their investigation immediately and said multiple arrests were made on the night of the alleged murder.

“On Tuesday, April 4th, the case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The suspects were charged with Murder, Robbery, Possession of a firearm and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. All three suspects remain in custody,” a CCPD news release stated.

A Culver City police cruiser on the scene of a fatal shooting on March 30, 2023. (RMG News)

Officers with the Culver City Police Department seen canvasing the scene of a fatal shooting on March 30, 2023. (RMG News)

Authorities have yet to release the name of the victim or the three suspects.

While the investigation into the fatal shooting continues, investigators urge anyone with information to contact Culver City Police Detective Witter at 310-253-6310.