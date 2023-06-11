Three suspects are now in custody after an alleged armed robbery developed into a pursuit in El Sereno Sunday morning.

According to LAPD, a witness called 911 after observing three male suspects attempt to rob a business in the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard around 9:02 a.m.

One suspect was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

The two other suspects fled the scene in a gray BMW and LAPD units began a pursuit at 9:08 a.m.

During the pursuit, a crash occurred at the intersection of Figueroa and 21st streets, and one of the suspects was arrested.

The third suspect managed to get away after the crash but crashed again in the 1900 block of Estrella Avenue. He was arrested after the second crash occurred at 9:26 a.m.

A rifle was also thrown out of the BMW during the pursuit, police said.

None of the three suspects have been identified.

Anisha Banerjee contributed to this report.