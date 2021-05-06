3 teens arrested for allegedly causing brush fire near high school in Thousand Oaks

Three teens were arrested this week for setting a brush fire that charred 28-acres last month in the hills above Westlake High School, sheriff’s officials announced Thursday.

The teens, ages 14 and 15, were originally detained by residents on April 29 after they were seen exiting the brush shortly after the blaze, dubbed the Country Fire, started in the 500 block of Country Valley Road, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The teens were interviewed by arson investigators that day and released back to their parents while the investigation continued.

“It was determined the brush fire was caused by human activity,” Detective Gregg Delarosa said in a statement Thursday. “All three juveniles were arrested and cited and released to their parents for 13001 HS Reckless.”

A helicopter makes a drop on the Country Fire in Thousand Oaks on April 29, 2021. (KTLA)

After it sparked that afternoon, the Canyon Fire threatened some homes and prompted evacuations, the Ventura County Fire Department reported. Fire personnel used five water dropping helicopters and four fixed wing aircrafts to drop fire retardant and help firefighters on the ground battle the blaze.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries from the fire. No structures were damaged.

“The Ventura County Fire Department and the Thousand Oaks Police Department would like to thank the citizens who quickly reported the fire and acted swiftly to help identify the suspects,” Delarosa added.

The 28 acre #CountryFire is now at 100% contained. All evacs are lifted and no road closures are in place. The two minor injuries were treated and released last night. The cause is still under investigation. @VCFD @toaksvcso @VENTURASHERIFF @CountyVentura #VCFD pic.twitter.com/k8GoW4E7v7 — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) April 30, 2021