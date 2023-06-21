Three teens were arrested for the gang-motivated shooting that injured a mother and her 1-year-old daughter on June 5, 2023. (KTLA)

Three teenagers were arrested Wednesday for a shooting that injured a mother and her infant in South Los Angeles.

The male suspects were identified as two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The teen suspects are accused of a gang-motivated shooting that targeted two young mothers and their infant children.

On June 5, two women in their 20s had driven to a hamburger stand near 81st Street and Avalon Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Inside the women’s vehicle were two infant girls — an 8-month-old and a 1-year-old.

The four victims were seated in their car when the suspects pulled into the burger stand’s parking lot in a gray Kia sedan with Texas license plates, armed with handguns, police said.

The suspects pulled up to the victims’ car and fired multiple shots at the women, striking one woman in the leg and a 1-year-old girl in the foot, authorities said.

Police at the scene where a shooting left a 1-year-old child injured in South Los Angeles. (KTLA)

Responding officers recovered multiple 9mm and .45 caliber casings at the scene. Through surveillance footage, police were able to identify the three juvenile suspects.

Detectives determined the victims had been mistakenly identified as rival gang members by the suspects.

All three suspects were located and arrested on Wednesday on charges of attempted murder. The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the 77th Street Area Gang Impact Team at 323-786-5414 or the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.