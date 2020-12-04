3 teens arrested in caught-on-video carjacking of 67-year-old man at Victorville gas station

Three juveniles are in custody in connection with two assaults caught on video last month at a gas station in Victorville, including one in which the 67-year-old victim was carjacked, deputies said Thursday.

The boys accused in the attacks — a 15-year-old from Adelanto, a 15-year-old Victorville boy and a 17-year-old Hesperia resident — are all believed to be involved in a street gang, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The investigation began after the 67-year-old man was carjacked around 4 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Chevron station at the corner of Highway 395 and Luna Road.

Surveillance video released by investigators shows the victim filling up his Toyota 4Runner with gas when he’s approached by two individuals in black hoodies, their mouths covered with masks.

The two males become aggressive toward the victim, who gets back into his SUV. But one of the attackers is seen opening the door and punching him repeatedly before pulling the man from his vehicle.

The pair then got into the 4Runner and drove away.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries to his face, deputies said.

The victim’s SUV was later found on Luna Road, but its two occupants were able to flee the scene on foot, officials said.

While investigating the carjacking, detectives uncovered surveillance video of another man being assaulted at the same Chevron station on Nov. 7.

In that incident, the victim was approached in the early morning hours by three males who kicked, hit him and knocked him to the ground. After assaulting the man, one of the attackers rifled around the victim’s vehicle before all three fled the scene, detectives said.

That victim appears to have suffered head injuries as well, be he has not been in contact with law enforcement, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies did not say how they identified the three teens as suspects in the case.

The boy from Adelanto was already in custody after being arrested Nov. 17 in Los Angeles on an active probation warrant. He’ll be transferred to San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall once he’s released from L.A. County, authorities said.

The two remaining suspects were both arrested Wednesday — the Hesperia resident at his home on the 13200 block of Pine Cone Court, and the Victorville teen at a motel on the 14100 of Green Tree Boulevard in Victorville — and booked at juvenile hall on suspicion of carjacking.

The suspects’ names were not being released due to their status as minors.