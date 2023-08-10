Three juveniles are in custody after allegedly setting a small structure on fire in Eastvale Wednesday night, officials said.

The fire broke out around 7:20 p.m. in the 7600 block of Soaring Bird Court.

Responding deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office found the structure engulfed in flames and the suspects were seen running from the scene.

Cal Fire firefighters responded and put out the flames, while deputies determined the structure was completely charred and was deemed a total loss.

The suspects were taken into custody and booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of arson and conspiracy to commit arson, officials said.

No further details about the incident were released.