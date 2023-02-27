Three teenage boys were hospitalized Sunday night after they were wounded in what authorities believe was a gang-related act of violence.

Two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old were hit by gunfire around 10:40 p.m. on the 3800 block of Franklin Avenue in Fullerton, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

All three boys were transported to the hospital for treatment of their wounds, which police said were not believed to be life-threatening.

Fullerton police continue to investigate the shooting, but said no arrests have been made and no suspect description is available.

Franklin Avenue was closed for some time near the scene of the shooting, but it has since reopened, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Fullerton Police Department at 714-738-6700.