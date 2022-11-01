A 19-year-old was killed and two other teens were wounded when a gunmen opened fire following a fight in a Palmdale parking lot early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 39700 block of 30th Street West.

Deputies arrived at Marie Kerr Park and found the 19-year-old unresponsive victim down in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The teen was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two women also in their late teens were struck by gunfire and hospitalized for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined a group of people had been in the parking lot when a fight broke out but was quickly broken up.

About 10 minutes later, a pickup truck drove through the parking lot where an unknown number of assailants opened fire on the crowd, striking the three victims.

The truck then sped away northbound on 30th Street West, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

No suspect descriptions were available.

Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be gang-related.

Anyone with information were asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.