3 thieves sought after stealing $2,400 worth of cosmetics from Rite Aid in Yucaipa

Deputies on Friday released surveillance video amid the search for three people who stole approximately $2,400 worth of cosmetics from a drugstore in Yucaipa earlier this week.

The incident took place just before 7:20 p.m. Monday at the Rite Aid located in the 34000 block of Yucaipa Boulevard, according to a news release from the Yucaipa Police Department.

The thieves, believed to be males in their teens or 20s, went into the store and loaded up bags with cosmetics and personal hygiene items over a period of two minutes. They then left without paying, the release stated.

Police estimate the trio made off with about $2,400 worth of products.

Investigators said they are hoping the newly released surveillance footage leads to the thieves being identified and captured.

No suspect descriptions were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or leave a tip on the website www.wetip.com.