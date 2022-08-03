The three people who died in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Rialto on Monday have been identified, the Rialto Police Department announced.

Paul Larios, a 35-year-old man from San Bernardino; Ashley Gilroy, a 33-year-old woman from Highland; and Marlee Maldonado, an 8-year-old girl from Highland, all died as a result of the crash, police said in a news release.

Larios was driving a black Jeep Cherokee “at a high rate of speed [and] … sideswiped a Chevrolet Silverado” at about 6:30 p.m. near Willow Avenue and Valley Boulevard, police said.

After the first collision, the Jeep continued speeding and “swerving” down Valley Boulevard until it hit the back of the Sorento containing Gilroy and Maldonado near the intersection with Riverside Boulevard, police said.

“Due to the excessive speed of the Jeep, the momentum carried the Kia into the back of a Honda and four additional vehicles were subsequently involved in the collision. The Kia caught fire along with the Honda it collided into,” police said.

While the condition of the driver of the Honda is not available, Gilroy and Maldonado “were trapped inside the Kia Sorento while the vehicle was on fire,” the released added.

“Officers attempted to remove both occupants from the Kia Sorento while additional officers and bystanders tried to extinguish the flames, but they were unsuccessful,” police said. “The Rialto Fire Department arrived, extinguished the flames and provided medical aid to the other occupants involved in the collision.”

Larios, Gilroy and Maldonado all were declared dead at the scene.

“Two additional drivers were transported to local hospitals and are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Dan Smith at 909-644-6025.

Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at 800-782-7463, reference case #932208834.