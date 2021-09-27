3 ways to get digital COVID vaccine records in L.A. County

A sign saying that proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required is displayed outside of Langer’s Deli in Los Angeles on Aug. 7, 2021. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

With Los Angeles County set to begin requiring COVID-19 vaccination verification to enter several settings next week, officials are reminding residents about different ways to get digital records to use as proof of vaccination.

Starting Oct. 7, L.A. County will require customers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test result at indoor bars, lounges, nightclubs, breweries, wineries and distilleries, as well as at all mega events.

Children under the age of 12 years — who are not yet eligible to get vaccinated — are exempt, officials said.

And while it isn’t required, L.A. County health officials are strongly recommending that restaurants reserve and prioritize indoor seating for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials said venues can accept the white CDC vaccination card or a photo of it as proof of vaccination, but there are also other ways patrons can show they got the shots. Here are three ways to get a digital vaccine record:

California’s state health department website: Enter yours details to get a link to a QR code and digital copy of your COVID-19 vaccination record. Those who got vaccinated by a federal agency like Veterans Affairs will need to reach out to those agencies.

Enter yours details to get a link to a QR code and digital copy of your COVID-19 vaccination record. Those who got vaccinated by a federal agency like Veterans Affairs will need to reach out to those agencies. Healthvana : Everyone who got vaccinated at an L.A. County site should have received an email and text from Healthvana to download their vaccination record onto their Apple Wallet or Google Wallet.

: Everyone who got vaccinated at an L.A. County site should have received an email and text from Healthvana to download their vaccination record onto their Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. Carbon Health: Only people who got vaccinated at a Carbon Health site should have gotten a text message with a link to a digital “Health Pass.”

Is your white Vaccination Card too big to fit in your wallet? Get your digital vaccine record to have on the go with you at any sporting event, concert, bar, or establishment where it is required. pic.twitter.com/JEfxmRYyDp — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) September 23, 2021