3 wounded during altercation, shooting at Lancaster restaurant; suspect killed

Authorities respond to the scene of a fatal shooting in Lancaster on Oct. 11, 2021. (RMG News)

Two men and a woman were injured in a shooting during an altercation at a Lancaster restaurant early Monday, and a man being described as the suspect was fatally shot, officials said.

The incident was reported about 12:10 a.m. along the 42100 block of Sierra Highway. Video from the scene showed a large police presence around the Culichitown restaurant.

A person who called 911 told authorities a man inside the restaurant shot at security guards and was possibly still inside the location, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Responding deputies found one of the security guards with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He told authorities that the suspect was still inside.

Another man, an employee, was also outside and had a gunshot wound to the lower torso that was not life-threatening, officials said.

Deputies tried to communicate with the suspect but were not able to, and authorities began treating the incident like a barricaded situation. Officials with the Special Enforcement Bureau responded and were able to make contact with a woman inside before making their way in, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The possible suspect was found with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was described only as being 51 years old.

The woman, 43, had also been shot during the ordeal and was rescued from the area. Her injury was also not life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation indicated there was a possible altercation inside the restaurant when security guards “responded and became involved” before the shooting occurred, officials said.

The 44-year-old security guard who was shot is in serious condition.

No further details, including what led to the shooting or who fired at the suspect, have been released.

Anyone with additional information about the can call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.