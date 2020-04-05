3 wounded in Gramercy Park shooting

The intersection of 89th Street and Hobart Avenue in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

Three people were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The gunfire was reported just after 4 p.m. in the area of 89th Street and Hobart Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman said.

Three victims were struck by gunfire, police said.

One of the victims was believed to be in critical condition, L.A. City Councilwoman Denise Woods said via social media.

Police described the shooting as a possible drive-by attack.

Officers were seeking four male suspects believed to be in a Chevrolet Malibu in connection with the shooting, Eisenman said.

The shooting was the third in the neighborhood in two days, Woods said.

A 15-year-old victim was shot and wounded while riding a bicycle at Manchester Avenue and Gramercy Place, she said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Yesterday a 15 yr old was shot while riding a bike at Manchester and Gramercy Pl “Stay in the House” people. Shootings picking up in District 8 while COV19 is upon us constant mayhem. — Denise Woods – District 8 🏁 (@DeniseWoodsCD8) April 5, 2020