3 wounded in San Fernando drive-by shooting

Police investigate a shooting that left three men wounded in San Fernando on April 18, 2020. (KTLA)

Three men were wounded, but expected to survive, following a drive-by shooting in San Fernando on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The attack took place just after 5 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 700 block of Hollister Street, San Fernando Police Department Lt. Irwin Rosenberg said.

Responding officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, he said. They were taken to a hospital in “stable” condition.

Several parked vehicles and a building were struck by the gunfire, he added.

Investigators at the scene could be seen examining several vehicles. A pickup truck was towed away by police.

No suspect description or motive were available.

Anyone with information can reach the San Fernando Police Department at 818-898-1267. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.