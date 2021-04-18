3 wounded in shooting after argument at East L.A. bar

Deputies are searching for a man who shot and wounded three people after an argument at Rudy’s LA bar in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 1:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Pomona Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

Three victims, all described as being male, were wounded when gunfire erupted following an argument at the bar, officials said.

One of the victims was listed in critical but stable condition. The other two suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect sought was described as being between 20 to 30 years old.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.