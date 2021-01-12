3 wounded in shooting in South L.A.’s Green Meadows neighborhood; 4 suspects at large

Police are searching for four suspects after three people were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles Tuesday night, officials said.

The gunfire was reported at about 7:50 p.m. in the area of Central Avenue and 89th Street, in the Green Meadows neighborhood, said Officer Rosario Cervantes with the L.A. Police Department’s media relations office.

Responding officers found one woman and two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Cervantes said.

All three victims were hospitalized in stable condition, according to the officer.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but LAPD was searching for four suspects described only as Latino males.

Footage from the scene showed a liquor store within the area taped off for investigation, as officers interviewed people nearby.

The scene remained active Tuesday night, and no further details were immediately available.