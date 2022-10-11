The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services launched a three-year guaranteed income pilot program for youth between the ages of 18 and 24, according to a news release from L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis.

Each of the 300 randomly selected young people must be currently enrolled in the General Relief Opportunities for Work, or GROW Program, and will receive monthly payments of $1,000 for three years.

Many of those involved in the GROW Program, which helps “transition aged youth” explore job opportunities, have had limited educational and career experiences and have faced significant challenges in life, such as homelessness.

According to the release, guaranteed income programs have shown to reduce income volatility, improve mental health and physical wellbeing, and improve the chances of a person getting fulltime employment.

“These young people had to develop personal strength and resilience to overcome so many challenges in their lives,” Supervisor Solis said in the release. “Much like all of us, they just need an opportunity to put their talents and abilities to work. Offering guaranteed income could very well be the key to unlocking their full potential.”