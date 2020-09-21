3-year-old boy fatally hit by truck while riding bicycle in Orange, police say

A 3-year-old boy died after being struck by a vehicle in Orange, police said Sunday night.

The toddler was riding his bicycle in the 1900 block of East Meats Avenue around 7:20 p.m. when he was fatally hit by a pickup truck, according to an Orange Police Department Facebook post.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and found the child unresponsive. They immediately began performing CPR in an effort to revive him, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange Fire Department paramedics.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

The driver, identified only as a woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

The fatal collision remains under investigation, but alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be a factor, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department’s Major Accident Investigation Team at 714-744-7444.