A 3-year-old boy from Tarzana is on the mend after being hospitalized for multiple months after contracting COVID-19 and suffering a serious and rare brain swell.

CJ Mercado was hospitalized more than two months ago for a severe case of COVID-19.

He remains at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center after suffering a rare complication of the infectious disease: swelling of the brain.

His loved ones say he’s making progress every day, recovering and fighting with his parents by his side.

CJ will soon be heading home, but he has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

His grandmother says he will need months of treatment with inpatient and outpatient care; including for speech, physical and occupational therapy. He’ll also need specific equipment so his parents can provide adequate care for him in their home.

His parents have also missed significant amounts of time from work while they sat by his side.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his medical costs.