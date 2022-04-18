A woman was arrested last week on suspicion of kidnapping a 3-year-old child from Temecula, officials said.

The child was reported missing shortly before 11 a.m. on April 14 from the 29600 block of Solana Way.

The child’s father told officers that his car and car key were also missing from his home, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

A description of the vehicle and missing child was sent out to law enforcement agencies as deputies searched the surrounding areas with help from a department bloodhound.

But the child was not found, authorities said.

Then, around 1:45 p.m., a deputy spotted the father’s missing vehicle traveling on Sage Road in the unincorporated area of Aguanga.

The driver didn’t yield when deputies initially tried to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle eventually stopped in the 32100 block of Temecula Parkway in Temecula.

Inside the car, deputies found the missing 3-year-old, Sheriff’s Department officials said.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Jessica Emily Reichert, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a child under 14 years of age, vehicle theft, and other related charges, police said.

Her bail has been set at $100,000.

Police did not give details on the motive behind the alleged kidnapping, but said they don’t believe Reichert is related to the child.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Investigator K. Horkel at 951-696-3089 or Sergeant Frank Tiburzio at 951-696-3043.