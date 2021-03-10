3-year-old struck in drive-by shooting on 105 Freeway in Downey

A car was hit by bullets on the 105 Freeway, injuring a 3-year-old boy on March 9, 2021. (California Highway Patrol via L.A. Times)

A Los Angeles man was driving home on the 105 Freeway with his 3-year-old son Tuesday night when someone pulled up in another car and began shooting, hitting the boy in the leg, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man, a 29-year-old Los Angeles resident, was headed westbound on the freeway in Downey at 10:30 p.m. when he heard gunshots, said CHP spokesman Marcos Iniguez.

At least two bullets hit the man’s car, piercing both right side doors. Then, his son, strapped in a car seat in the back, began crying.

“He thought his son was crying because he heard the shots,” Iniguez said. “Then he looked over and saw his son was bleeding, and that’s when he realized he was shot.”

