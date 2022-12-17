A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release.

An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman driving a GMC Yukon made a U-turn at the end of the street and was driving northbound when a 3-year-old relative ran from his home into the roadway.

The boy was struck by the Yukon and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, the police department stated.

The driver of the Yukon was not injured and was cooperating with investigators.

It did not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident, police said.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Detective G. Anderson at 951-826-8723.