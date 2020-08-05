30 COVID-19 cases reported at Westlake District Food 4 Less; workers demand better protections

The storefront of a Food 4 Less located at 1700 W. 6th St. in the Westlake District of Los Angeles is seen on Aug. 5, 2020.

Thirty cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported at a Food 4 Less in Westlake, as the union that represents grocery store workers in Los Angeles demanded that the business institute better protocols to protect its staff.

In a media release, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770 announced a demonstration Wednesday at the Food 4 Less at 1700 W. 6th St. to demand measures such as regular testing for workers and transparency about infections at stores run by Kroger Co., which operates the Food 4 Less and Ralphs supermarket chains.

Kathy Finn, the union’s secretary-treasurer, said workers are also asking that the business enforce social distancing, temperature checks of employees and mask-wearing among customers, and that it provide sufficient gloves in various sizes for employees.

Workers, she said, have noted that the store is so crowded that they do not have enough time to disinfect their stations or wash their hands.

