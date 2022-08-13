Dozens of arrests were made in San Bernardino Friday during a multi-agency gang sweep.

Law enforcement officers from the San Bernardino Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, as well as police departments in Rialto, Fontana, Redlands and beyond, served warrants in San Bernardino as part of an operation called “SMASH” — San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums.

The sweep was held in response to “increasing criminal gang activity in the city of San Bernardino,” according to San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman.

“Recently, a beautiful, innocent, 8-year-old girl was shot in the face by gang members as she

played in front of her home,” said Goodman in a news release.

That crime, as well as several recent murders, have all been determined to be gang-related, authorities said. Police say there have been more than 50 homicides in the city this year.

On Friday, more than 80 law enforcement officers converged in San Bernardino to take part in the gang sweep.

A man is loaded into a police van following an arrest in San Bernardino as part of a citywide gang sweep on Aug. 12, 2022 (Inland News)

A man is detained and taken to the command center of a citywide gang sweep in San Bernardino on Aug. 12, 2022 (Inland News)

Law enforcement officers stand outside an apartment complex in San Bernardino that was searched as part of a citywide gang sweep on Aug. 12, 2022 (Inland News)

A gun and ammunition is laid out on a police cruiser in San Bernardino on Aug. 12, 2022. Law enforcement officers conducted a citywide gang sweep in San Bernardino (Inland News)

In total, 30 felony arrests and 12 misdemeanors arrests were made and 16 firearms were recovered and removed from the street. Additionally, officers located and confiscated three ounces of methamphetamine, one ounce of cocaine and a “large amount” of PCP.

Two stolen vehicles were also recovered, according to the Police Department.

Goodman said his department is committed to getting gang members and other violent criminals off the streets, saying he “refuses” to allow them to operate in the city with “impunity.”

The names of those who were arrested have not been released at this time. The San Bernardino Police Department said more citywide “crime suppression sweeps” will be taking place in the near future.