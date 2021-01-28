30-year-old man charged in mall parking lot shooting death of Montebello man

An El Monte man was arrested and charged in the shooting death a 36-year-old man from Montebello, officials announced Thursday.

Felipe Sanchez, 30, was charged with one count of murder Wednesday for the death of Ramon Luis Gomez, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Homicide investigators identified Sanchez as the suspected shooter in the Jan. 18 incident that took place in a strip mall parking lot in the 8100 block of Arroyo Drive, according the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies had responded to the parking lot and found Gomez unresponsive in the mall’s driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were also able to identify the vehicle, a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder, used by Sanchez during the incident, the department said. It was not clear how the vehicle was used in the shooting.

Officers found the car Monday in a Baldwin Park retail parking lot.

A short time later, Sanchez, along with a 32-year old woman who was the driver of the vehicle, were arrested without incident during a traffic stop, officials said.

Sanchez remains in custody on $3,050,000 bail and his arraignment is set for Feb. 1.

The woman, who was not identified, was released from custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477, or visit the website.