30-year-old woman fatally shot in vehicle in Gardena; suspect sought

Police are seeking a man who walked up to a vehicle in Gardena Tuesday and fatally shot a 30-year-old woman inside.

Officers responded to Vermont Avenue and Redondo Beach Boulevard just before 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.

A preliminary investigation indicates that two people were in their vehicle, driving northbound on Ainsworth and 153rd streets, when the driver of an oncoming vehicle stopped his car nearby, got out and shot one of them, police said.

The victim and the witness were able to drive away to Vermont Avenue and Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the witness flagged down a school police officer.

The victim died at the scene.

She was later identified by the L.A. County coroner’s officials as 30-year-old Serenity Gershon of Venice.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.