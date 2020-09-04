300 people arrested in L.A. area during 5-week operation, ICE says

An ICE officer stands outside the home of a 47-year-old Mexican national in Montebello on April 18, 2017.(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Over the summer, even as the Sheriff’s Department pulled back from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, federal immigration agents arrested over 300 people in the area as part of a month-long nationwide operation.

The operation, which ran from July 13 until Aug. 20, focused on those who have been arrested or have pending charges or convictions for crimes against people, according to ICE. That included people convicted of battery, rape and kidnapping, the agency stated.

ICE announced the results of the enforcement operation this week and provided further details in a Friday morning media call.

The operation also resulted in the “collateral arrest” of a 45-year-old Mexican citizen who was not on the target list and had no criminal record, according to David Marin, the director of Enforcement and Removal Operations for ICE in L.A. That individual, who was driving with someone who had a pending domestic violence charge, was released on an order of recognizance.

